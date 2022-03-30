Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in 2021 Ludhiana in bomb blast case

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA on Wednesday conducted searches at two locations in Ludhiana's Khanna in connection with a bomb blast last year in which one person was killed and six others injured.

The case pertains to the blast that took place at the District Court Complex, Ludhiana, on December 23 last year, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency said.

During probe, it was found that the person who died in the blast was Gagandeep Singh of Khanna in Ludhiana district, and he died while planting the bomb, the official said.

During the searches, several incriminating documents and digital evidence from mobile phones were seized, the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

