Man arrested for having sex with dog
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:34 IST
A man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly having sex with a dog, a police official said.
The incident took place about three days ago and local people alerted animal rights activists and police on Tuesday, he said.
A case was registered against accused Manoharlal, a resident of Sonagiri, and he was arrested under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, said Piplani police station in-charge Ajay Nair.
