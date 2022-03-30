Rs 6 cr spent on media advocacy of BBBP in 2020-21, zero in 2021-23: Govt

A total of Rs 6 crore was spent on media advocacy of government's flagship programme Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) in 2020-21 but no amount was spent on it during 2021-22, the Centre said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the key elements of the scheme include nationwide media advocacy campaign and multi-sectoral intervention.

According to the data shared by her, an amount of Rs 6.02 crore was spent on media advocacy campaign by the WCD Ministry. The amount was stated as zero for the same purpose during 2021-22.

The government, in the past, had faced criticism over high spending of the scheme on media advocacy.

Responding to another question, she said as of now, 733 one-stop centres have been approved for being set up in 36 States/UTs, out of which 704 are operational in 35 states/UTs, which have assisted over 4.93 lakh women across the country.

One-stop centres established under the Nirbhaya Fund aims to provide integrated support and assistance under one roof with a range of services including police facilitation, medical aid, legal aid and counselling, psycho-social counselling to women affected by violence and in distress, both in private and public spaces.

