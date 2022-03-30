Left Menu

UK publishes new Russia sanctions laws banning technical assistance for ships and planes

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:38 IST
Britain on Wednesday published new Russia-related sanctions legislation which included a ban on providing technical assistance for ships and planes that would benefit a person who has been sanctioned. The legal text published on a government website said:

"A person must not directly or indirectly provide to, or for the benefit of, a designated person technical assistance relating to (a) an aircraft, or (b) a ship."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

