UK publishes new Russia sanctions laws banning technical assistance for ships and planes
Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:38 IST
Britain on Wednesday published new Russia-related sanctions legislation which included a ban on providing technical assistance for ships and planes that would benefit a person who has been sanctioned. The legal text published on a government website said:
"A person must not directly or indirectly provide to, or for the benefit of, a designated person technical assistance relating to (a) an aircraft, or (b) a ship."
