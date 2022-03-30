Left Menu

Case lodged against unidentified people over vandalism at CM's residence: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:42 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
The Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people in connection with alleged vandalism at Chief Minister 's residence on Wednesday, officials said.

The case has been registered under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

A probe has been launched and teams have been dispatched for arrests, he added.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to ''kill'' Kejriwal after its debacle in the Punjab polls. He also alleged that activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the saffron party, damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at the chief minister's residence during a protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

