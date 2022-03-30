Local governor reports street battles in east Ukrainian town

Russian and Ukrainian forces are fighting in the streets of the eastern Ukrainian town of Popasne, the regional governor said on Wednesday.

Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said Russian forces were trying to advance in the region.

"We expect an escalation (from Russia). They will try to reach the boundaries of the Luhansk region," Haidai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)