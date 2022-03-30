Left Menu

Local governor reports street battles in east Ukrainian town

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:45 IST
Local governor reports street battles in east Ukrainian town
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian and Ukrainian forces are fighting in the streets of the eastern Ukrainian town of Popasne, the regional governor said on Wednesday.

Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said Russian forces were trying to advance in the region.

"We expect an escalation (from Russia). They will try to reach the boundaries of the Luhansk region," Haidai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022