BRIEF-EMA Issues Advice To Sponsors On Managing The Impact Of The War In Ukraine On Clinical Trials

* EMA: ADVICE TO SPONSORS ON MANAGING THE IMPACT OF THE WAR IN UKRAINE ON CLINICAL TRIALS: 30/03/2022

* EMA: IN VIEW OF SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES LINKED TO WAR IN UKRAINE, CLINICAL TRIALS COORDINATION GROUP DEVELOPING ADDITIONAL RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SPONSORS * EMA SAYS WILL DEVELOP ADDITIONAL RECOMMENDATIONS ON METHODOLOGICAL ASPECTS OF DATA STEMMING FROM CLINICAL TRIALS IMPACTED BY WAR IN UKRAINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

