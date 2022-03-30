Left Menu

U.S. issues sanctions over Iran ballistic missiles - Treasury

The United States is imposing sanctions on one person and his network of companies for providing assistance to Iran's ballistic missile program, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday. The sanctions also target Iran's Parchin Chemical Industries, Treasury said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is imposing sanctions on one person and his network of companies for providing assistance to Iran's ballistic missile program, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday. Mohammad Ali Hosseini, an Iran-based procurement agent, and the companies procured ballistic missile propellant-related materials for a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

that is responsible for the research and development of ballistic missiles, Treasury said in a statement. The sanctions also target Iran's Parchin Chemical Industries, Treasury said.

