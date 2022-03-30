Left Menu

Russian shelling, attacks on cities may amount to 'war crimes', says UN's Bachelet

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Ukrainian cities have been pounded by air strikes and heavy shelling in Russia's five-week-old invasion, killing civilians in acts that may amount to war crimes, the top United Nations human rights official said on Wednesday. Michelle Bachelet, addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, called on Russia to withdraw its troops.

She also said her office had received "credible allegations" that Russian forces had used cluster munitions in populated areas of Ukraine at least 24 times and said her office was investigating alleged use of cluster munitions by Ukraine.

