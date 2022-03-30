Slovakia cuts Russia's embassy staff by 35 -foreign ministry

Slovakia has ordered Russia's embassy to cut its staff by 35, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, citing unacceptable activity by another Russian diplomat. The aim of the move is to "set a maximum number of diplomatic and service passport holders at this (Russian) mission," Juraj Tomaga said in a statement.

On March 14, Slovakia expelled three Russian embassy staff based on secret service information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)