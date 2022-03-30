Left Menu

Time to look at NATO's permanent basing in eastern Europe-US general

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 20:39 IST
Russia's invasion of Ukraine should prompt a re-examination of NATO's permanent presence in eastern Europe, the U.S. general that serves as NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe told Congress on Wednesday.

Asked about the possibility of a more permanent presence of U.S. troops in the Baltics and elsewhere, Air Force General Tod Wolters said: "It's got to change."

"And certainly this is an opportunity as a result of this senseless act on behalf of Russia, to re-examine the permanent military architecture that exists not only in Eastern Europe, but in our air policing activity in aviation and in our standing naval maritime groups," he said.

