Russia says forces near Kyiv and in north "regroup" to focus on Donbas - agencies

Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday its forces were regrouping near Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernohiv in order to focus on other key areas and complete the "liberation" of the breakaway Donbas region, Russian news agencies reported. The ministry's statement came a day after Russia said it would scale back operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv to support progress in peace talks.

But Russian attacks in both locations continued on Wednesday, according to Reuters reporters near Kyiv and the mayor of Chernihiv.

