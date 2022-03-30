HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL102 BIMSTEC-LDALL SUMMIT India to lead security pillar of BIMSTEC; PM pitches for focus on regional security New Delhi: The BIMSTEC on Wednesday adopted a much-awaited charter and a connectivity roadmap to expand its cooperative agenda with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitching for giving adequate priority to regional security to ensure prosperity in the backdrop of the developments in Ukraine. DEL103 INDIA-GERMANY-DOVAL-2NDLD TALKS Jaishankar, Doval, Shringla hold talks with German security and foreign policy adviser New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval on Wednesday held separate talks with visiting German Security and Foreign Policy Adviser Jens Plotner covering the geo-political turmoil triggered by the conflict in Ukraine as well as key bilateral issues.

DEL87 DEF-CCS-LD HELICOPTER PM-led CCS approves procurement of 15 light combat helicopters New Delhi: In a significant move, the prime minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday approved the procurement of 15 indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) at a cost of Rs 3,887 crore.

PAR35 LS-SHAH-OPPOSITION BJP wants to win polls on basis of ideology, not by violence against rivals: Shah in LS New Delhi: The BJP wants to fight and win polls everywhere on basis of its ideology, programmes, leadership's popularity and performance of the government, and not by unleashing violence against rivals, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

DEL101 DL-VANDALISM-2NDLD CM RESIDENCE BJP youth wing protesters vanadalise barriers, CCTV outside Kejriwal's residence: AAP alleges conspiracy to kill him New Delhi: Members of the BJP youth wing allegedly vandalised property outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal here during a protest on Wednesday against his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' film, further intensifying the war of words between the two parties.

DEL93 UP-EXAM-3RDLD PAPER LEAK UP: Class 12 English exam cancelled in 24 districts after paper leak, 11 detained Lucknow: The Class 12 English exam of the Uttar Pradesh school board was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday after the question paper was leaked, prompting CM Yogi Adityanath to order invoking the stringent National Security Act in the case.

PAR15 LS-LD CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS BILL LS approves accountancy bill; Sitharaman says changes will not impact autonomy of institutes New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved a bill to revamp the functioning of the institutes of chartered accountants, cost accountants and company secretaries, with Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserting that the changes will not impact the autonomy of these bodies.

DEL84 KILLINGS-LD BJP REPORT-MAMATA Birbhum killings: BJP team claims ''mafia rule'' in Bengal, Mamata says its report will interfere with CBI probe New Delhi/Darjeeling: A BJP fact-finding team Wednesday submitted its report to party chief J P Nadda on the recent massacre of nine people in West Bengal's Birbhum, claiming ''mafia rule'' prevailed in the state with the connivance of police and political leadership, provoking sharp reaction from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who said the report will ''weaken and interfere'' with the CBI probe in the case.

BOM13 MH-HC-ELGAR-TELTUMBDE NIA can't label me terrorist without attributing any act of violence, Teltumbde tells HC while seeking bail in Elgar case Mumbai: Academic Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case, told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had labelled him a terrorist without attributing to him any direct act of violence.

Legal: LGD15 SC-CONTEMPT-CLEAN HANDS Person must come to court with clean hands, never make attempt to pollute stream of justice: SC New Delhi: An individual approaching a court must come with clean hands and never attempt to “pollute the stream of justice” by filing a document he knows is fabricated, the Supreme Court has said, holding a man guilty of contempt and ordering his detention.

LGD12 SC-NEET-PG NEET-PG: SC orders status quo on mop-up round counselling, asks DGHS to clarify on 146 seats New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Centre to maintain status quo till Thursday in the mop-up round of NEET-PG 2021-22 counselling and asked the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) to reconsider the issues, including the decision of adding 146 new seats.

Foreign: FGN69 PAK-2NDLD POLITICS Pak PM Imran Khan loses majority after key ally sides with Opposition ahead of no-trust vote Islamabad: Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday effectively lost majority in Parliament after a key partner of the ruling coalition joined the ranks of the Opposition, which has tabled a no-confidence motion against his government in the National Assembly. By Sajjad Hussain FGN67 CHINA-LAVROV-LD VISIT China says no limit for cooperation with Russia as Lavrov arrives for talks amid Ukraine war Beijing: Hosting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the first high level Russian official to visit Beijing after the Ukraine war, China on Wednesday said “cooperation” between the two allies has no “ceiling” to resist “hegemony”. By KJM Varma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)