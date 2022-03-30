Gazprom offices target of EU antitrust raids - source
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-03-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 21:15 IST
EU antitrust regulators have raided Russian gas company Gazprom's offices, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, stepping up their investigation into the company's gas supplies to Europe.
The person declined to provide details.
