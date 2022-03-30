Left Menu

Delhi logs 123 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours

Delhi on Wednesday reported 123 new COVID-19 cases and one death with a daily positivity rate of 0.5 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 21:17 IST
Delhi logs 123 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi on Wednesday reported 123 new COVID-19 cases and one death with a daily positivity rate of 0.5 per cent. As per the Delhi government's COVID-19 bulletin, the national capital had 106 recoveries in the last 24 hours mounting to a total of 18,38,246.

The death toll reached a cumulative tally of 26,152 with a cumulative case fatality rate of 1.4 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 18,395 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus. Of these, 6,311 were rapid antigen tests.

The cumulative positivity rate is 5 per cent. Meanwhile, in the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, 70,121 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 41,568 were first dose beneficiaries and 24,042 were second dose beneficiaries.

In the age group 15 to 17 years, 17,11,935 children have been vaccinated so far. A total of 4,74,449 precaution doses have also been given to eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

