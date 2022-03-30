Left Menu

20 people killed in interstate border disputes in 10 years: Assam minister

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 21:20 IST
As many as 20 people have been killed in border disputes between Assam and its neighouring states in the last 10 years, a minister told the Assembly on Wednesday.

Thirteen people, all civilians, were killed in Golaghat district in two years -- 12 of them in 2014 and one in 2015 -- Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora said in a written reply.

Six police personnel died in inter-state border disputes in Cachar district, Bora said.

The minister also pointed out that an area of 73284.99 hectares, belonging to Assam, was under encroachment of four neighbouring states.

Of that, Nagaland has occupied 59227.29 hectares, followed by 8395.25 hectares by Arunachal Pradesh, 1777.58 hectares by Mizoram and 20 sq km by Meghalaya, Bora added.

He also said negotiations were being held with the neighbouring states for resolving the boundary-related disputes.

