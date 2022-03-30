U'khand HC seeks reply from college principal on ragging incident

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday sought a reply from the principal of the Haldwani Medical College by April 20 on the incident of ragging on its campus in which MBBS students were paraded with their shaven heads by seniors.

Hearing a PIL on the ragging incident which came to light through a viral video, Chief Justice Sanjay Mishra and Justice R C Khulbe of the high court asked the school principal to file a reply by April 20 saying it was his final opportunity to explain the circumstances that had led to it. Earlier, the court had sent a notice to the college management asking it to explain why it had not filed an FIR in the case despite being in the know of the incident. It had also directed the college management to instal CCTV cameras on the entire campus within a week and explain.

