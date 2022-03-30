Left Menu

U'khand assembly adjourned sine die after passing vote-on account

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-03-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 21:56 IST
U'khand assembly adjourned sine die after passing vote-on account
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday after passing a vote-on-account worth Rs 21,116.81 crore to take care of the state's expenditures for the next four months and a motion of thanks on the governor's address to the House.

The vote-on-account was tabled in the state assembly by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday.

''The assembly was adjourned sine die after the passage of a vote-on-account and a motion of thanks on the Governor's address to the House,'' Minister for Parliamentary and Legislative Affairs Prem Chand Aggarwal said.

It was the first session of the state's newly elected fifth assembly whose proceedings were presided over by its first woman Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
4
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022