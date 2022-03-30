UK introduces new sanctions powers targetting Russian oligarchs' aircraft and ships
Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:07 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government said on Wednesday it had put in place new legal powers to prohibit maintenance on aircraft or ships belonging to specific sanctioned Russian oligarchs or their businesses.
These new powers have immediately been used to strengthen sanctions already in place on businessmen Eugene Shvidler and Oleg Tinkov, the government said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eugene Shvidler
- Russian
- Oleg Tinkov
- British
Advertisement