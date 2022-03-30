Left Menu

Putin explained to Italy's Draghi how to pay for gas in roubles - Draghi's office

Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi a system for paying for Russian gas in roubles during a phone call between the two leaders on Wednesday, Draghi's office said. "The conversation centered on the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and their latest developments," the statement said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:15 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi a system for paying for Russian gas in roubles during a phone call between the two leaders on Wednesday, Draghi's office said. Russia has said that, because of Western financial sanctions over Ukraine, it plans to require payment for its energy exports in roubles rather than the usual euros or dollars.

Italy is heavily dependent on Russian gas, and Draghi had previously rejected this. The statement from his office did not say what his response was to Putin's description of how it would work. "The conversation centered on the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and their latest developments," the statement said. It was the first such telephone conversation between Draghi and Putin since Russia's invasion of its neighbour on Feb. 24.

Draghi "underlined the importance of establishing a ceasefire as soon as possible," his office said, adding that the two leaders agreed it was a good idea to remain in contact. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

