Army Chief reviews India's security preparedness

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Wednesday carried out a comprehensive review of India's military preparedness along the borders with China and Pakistan besides possible implications of the situation in Afghanistan for national security.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Army's central command in Lucknow and senior commanders of the three services attended it, official sources said.

The conflict in Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan were discussed in the context of their possible long-term implications for India as well as the region, they said.

The sources said extensive deliberations were held on ensuring smooth transitioning of the troops from winter to summer posturing in sensitive locations, especially along the Line of Actual Control with China.

The deliberations on various aspects of the national security challenges began at the Central command on Tuesday and they will conclude on Thursday.

