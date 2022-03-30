Assault of power staff: SP removed, two cops suspended

Two days after two officials of the electricity department were allegedly assaulted in Rajasthan’s Dholpur by a Congress MLA and six others, the state government removed the area SP and suspended two policemen on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also ordered strict action against the culprits, according to a statement.

He also met one of the victims at the state-run SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

The CM termed the incident unfortunate and asserted that the state government will give full protection to its ''hardworking employees''.

The statement said Dholpur SP Shivraj Meena has been removed by the CM.

The DSP and the SHO of the area where the incident took place have also been suspended for negligence, DGP M L Lather said.

On Tuesday, Congress MLA from Bari constituency Giriraj Singh Malinga and six others were booked for allegedly assaulting officials of the electricity department and making casteist remarks.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Gehlot asked if government employees doing their duty are treated like this, then how will they fulfil their responsibility? ''No one has the right to take the law into their hands and beat up these employees who are doing challenging work. The state government will give full protection to its hardworking officials. The guilty will not be spared for such incidents, whoever they are,'' Gehlot said in the statement.

The CM said, ''When all of us wanted to stay at home during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, government employees continued to perform their duties while risking their lives.'' An FIR in connection with the case was registered by Assistant Engineer Harshadipati, who alleged that the MLA and the others assaulted him and junior engineer Nitin Gulati on Monday and made casteist remarks.

According to the FIR, the MLA was upset over the removal of a transformer from Mahua Kheda village.

