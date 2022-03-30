Ukraine will sanction companies who work with Russian defence industry - security official
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:37 IST
Ukraine is readying sanctions against enterprises which work with Russia's military-industrial complex, Ukraine's top security official said on Wednesday.
Security council secretary Oleksiy Danilov added that sanctions were also being prepared against companies who "help the Russian budget support the army."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
