Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Mexican counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held productive discussions with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon with a focus on bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, investment and health.Casaubon is on a three-day visit to India.Warm and productive discussions with Mexican FM mebrard today evening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:41 IST
  Country:
  • India

''Warm and productive discussions with Mexican FM @m_ebrard today evening. Discussed our growing trade and investment, health, science & technology and space sector cooperation,'' Jaishankar tweeted. Currently, Mexico is India's second-largest trade partner in Latin America and it is a member of the UN Security Council alongside India for the period 2021-22.

The visit by the Mexican foreign minister to India follows Jaishankar's visit to Mexico City in September last year.

