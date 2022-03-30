Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of Kyiv and a besieged city in northern Ukraine, a day after Moscow promised to scale down operations there. FIGHTING * Russia's defence ministry said its forces were regrouping near Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv to focus on other key areas and complete the "liberation" of the breakaway eastern Donbas region. * The mayor of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, Vladyslav Astroshenko, said Russian bombardment had intensified over the past 24 hours, with more than 100,000 people trapped with supplies to last about a week. * Russia is shelling nearly all cities along the frontline separating Ukrainian government-controlled territory from areas held by Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donetsk region, the regional Donetsk governor said. * About 80 civilians have been killed and around 450 wounded in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv since Russia invaded Ukraine, the local mayor said.

DIPLOMACY * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he discussed specific defensive support with U.S. President Joe Biden in an hour-long call on Wednesday. * Russian President Vladimir Putin was misled by advisers who were too scared to tell him how poorly the war in Ukraine is going and how damaging Western sanctions have been, a U.S. official said, citing declassified intelligence. * Moscow and Beijing are "more determined" to develop bilateral ties and boost cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, after talks in China with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, as the Ukraine crisis rages. ECONOMY * All Russia's big exports could soon be in roubles, the Kremlin signalled * Germany triggered an emergency plan to manage gas supplies that could see Europe's largest economy ration power if a standoff over a Russian demand to pay for fuel with roubles disrupts or halts supplies.

HUMANITARIAN CONCERNS * The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad is now above four million, the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said. * Russia may have committed war crimes by killing civilians and destroying hospitals in its pounding of Ukrainian cities, the top United Nations human rights official said. QUOTES "I think their morale dropped. Most of them already understood that they made a huge mistake when they came here," Maksym, a Ukrainian soldier, said of Russian forces in the eastern Kharkiv region. (Compiled by Gareth Jones)

