U.S. House expected to vote on contempt recommendations for former Trump aides next week -Hoyer
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 23:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat, said on Wednesday he expected the House to vote next week on "contempt of Congress" charges against Peter Navarro, a former trade adviser to ex-President Donald Trump, and Daniel Scavino, who was a Trump deputy chief of staff.
The committee probing the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol on Monday unanimously approved a report recommending the charges against the two for failing to cooperate with the investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
