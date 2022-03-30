U.S. House expected to vote on contempt recommendations for former Trump aides next week -Hoyer

U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat, said on Wednesday he expected the House to vote next week on "contempt of Congress" charges against Peter Navarro, a former trade adviser to ex-President Donald Trump, and Daniel Scavino, who was a Trump deputy chief of staff.

The committee probing the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol on Monday unanimously approved a report recommending the charges against the two for failing to cooperate with the investigation.

