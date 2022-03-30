Left Menu

Minister Imran Hussain conducts surprise inspection at ration shop, finds irregularities

The investigating team has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation, it said.The statement said that operating E-Pos machine other than the one allocated for the FPS is a serious violation of the law, which indicates diversion and misappropriation of subsidised ration by the dealer.Hussain observed that a godown was also being operated in the adjoining premises of the ration shop against departmental norms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 23:06 IST
Minister Imran Hussain conducts surprise inspection at ration shop, finds irregularities
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of a ration shop in Laxmi Nagar where he found several irregularities, prompting him to order an inquiry, an official statement said.

''During the inspection, the minister observed that two E-Pos devices were being used by the fair price shop (FPS) dealer instead of the single allocated E-Pos device. The investigating team has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation,'' it said.

The statement said that operating E-Pos machine other than the one allocated for the FPS is a serious violation of the law, which indicates diversion and misappropriation of subsidised ration by the dealer.

Hussain observed that a godown was also being operated in the adjoining premises of the ration shop against departmental norms. ''The minister showed his displeasure and directed the commissioner (food and civil supplies) to submit a detailed action taken report against the FPS dealer for violating departmental norms prohibiting the operation of godown from the FPS premises,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
3
FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Shanghai reports total 5,982 new local COVID cases for March 29 and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022