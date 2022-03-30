Minister Imran Hussain conducts surprise inspection at ration shop, finds irregularities

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of a ration shop in Laxmi Nagar where he found several irregularities, prompting him to order an inquiry, an official statement said.

''During the inspection, the minister observed that two E-Pos devices were being used by the fair price shop (FPS) dealer instead of the single allocated E-Pos device. The investigating team has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation,'' it said.

The statement said that operating E-Pos machine other than the one allocated for the FPS is a serious violation of the law, which indicates diversion and misappropriation of subsidised ration by the dealer.

Hussain observed that a godown was also being operated in the adjoining premises of the ration shop against departmental norms. ''The minister showed his displeasure and directed the commissioner (food and civil supplies) to submit a detailed action taken report against the FPS dealer for violating departmental norms prohibiting the operation of godown from the FPS premises,'' the statement said.

