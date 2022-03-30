SC seeks Centre's clear stand on export of iron ore from Karnataka

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Central government asking it to clarify its clear stand regarding the export of extracted iron ore from Karnataka. A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, to seek instructions on the issue.

The bench sought a response by April 8. It also directed the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), appointed by the apex court, and the monitoring committee to submit a status report indicating the approximate available quantity of iron ore on the ground.

The top court said, "There is no meaning of keeping extracted iron on the ground. Either it has to be consumed, sold or taken off the ground. Let us first clear the ground then we will see what to do. By virtue of that, the state government and development fund may get some money." The bench was hearing a PIL filed by NGO 'Samaj Parivartana Samudaya', which had alleged various irregularities in mining activities in the state. The apex court has been passing orders in the case since 2009.

Earlier it had refused to lift the ban on the export of iron ore pellets from Karnataka-based miners. Private miners had sought lifting of the ban on iron ore exports, however, the apex court-appointed CEC had ruled out any possibility of allowing the export of iron ore pellets from Karnataka. (ANI)

