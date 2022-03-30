Case registered against 60-year-old man for `raping' minor girl

A case has been registered against a 60-year-old man at Ajni police station here for allegedly raping a minor girl in her house.

According to the victim's mother, she had asked the man, who is an electrician, to repair the air-cooler in her house.

The accused, who lives in the same locality, visited the house around 12.30 pm on Tuesday, and seeing that the victim, who is six years old, was alone, allegedly raped her.

A case of rape has been registered and police are searching for the accused, said an official.

