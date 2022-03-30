France's Le Drian says he has seen no progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have not advanced, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.
There were no signs that suggest changes in Russia's position, Le Drian told international broadcaster France24 in an interview.
