Maha: Man booked for appearing in police recruitment exam in place of original candidate

The exam had been conducted at Anjuman High School and Junior College in Mangalwari area of the city for recruitment of constables in the State Reserve Police Force SRPF Group IV in September last year, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 23:24 IST
Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly appearing in place of an original candidate during a police recruitment examination in Nagpur, an official said on Wednesday. The exam had been conducted at Anjuman High School and Junior College in Mangalwari area of the city for recruitment of constables in the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Group IV in September last year, he said. The accused, identified as Kamalsingh Singhal, hails from Aurangabad district.

''The fraud came to light after the photograph of the accused on the identity card failed to match with that taken during the physical test,'' he said, adding that police suspect the involvement of some more persons in the racket. Personnel of Sadar police station registered a case under IPC sections 420, 419 (related to cheating) and 34 (common intention) against Kamalsingh and others.

