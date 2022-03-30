Man robbed of Rs 2 crore in Delhi’s Rohini

A group of unidentified men robbed around Rs 2 crore from the car of a person after snatching its keys in the Rohini area, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night when victim Narender Kumar Aggarwal was going to his nephew's house from Chandni Chowk along with his driver, police said. “When they reached near Pocket 21, Rohini Sector 24, an unknown person came on a scooter and started arguing with them. Later, two to three more persons came from behind and broke the driver's side glass and snatched the car keys,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

The suspects then opened the boot of the vehicle, took the three bags containing Rs 1.97 lakh cash and fled the spot, the DCP said. A video of the incident went viral on social media, police said. A case was registered under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at Budh Vihar police station, police said.

