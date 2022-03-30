Pentagon sees strategy in Russia's troop moves

The Pentagon said Wednesday that over the last 24 hours it has seen some Russian troops in the areas around Kyiv moving north toward or into Belarus. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the U.S. does not view this as a withdrawal, but as an attempt by Russia to resupply, refit and then reposition the troops. “We don't know exactly where these troops are going to go,” he said. But he noted that Russia has talked about prioritising the Donbas region. Kirby was speaking on CNN and Fox Business. Kirby also said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have continued to try to speak with their Russian counterparts but they have “not answered and they have not replied with a willingness to do so.”

