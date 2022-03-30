Left Menu

Nigerian national arrested for duping Indian women

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-03-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 23:46 IST
A Nigerian national was arrested on Wednesday from here by the cyber crime cell for allegedly duping Indian women after befriending them on matrimonial websites, police said.

The accused has been identified as Mamadukolu Udekwe Cyprian, who claimed to be an IT engineer based in Chicago, they said.

Cyprian was duping women with help of his female accomplice Iba Peedian Ghun Nongesai J, a resident of Meghalaya, police said.

The action was initiated on a complaint of a woman engineer of Nehru Nagar Colony.

She had lodged the complaint at the Sihani Gate police station, Cyber Crime Cell in-charge, CO Indirapuram, Abhay Kumar Mishra said.

He added that the accused had duped her of around Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of paying fine to the customs department at the airport as her precious goods, which he had bought for her, had been seized.

Police have seized his eight bank accounts in India which he had opened using fake IDs of his female partner. He was operating two accounts in Nigeria also.

Police have sought information by sending an e-mail to Nigerian banks. Transactions of around Rs 90 lakh have been detected in Indian bank accounts, they said.

Cyprian was living in Uttam Nagar in Delhi, and is native of Lagos city of Nigeria.

He came to Delhi on a one month visa in 2013 and did not return. His passport had expired eight years ago, police said.

Cases have been registered against him under the IPC, IT Act and Passport Act, Mishra said.

