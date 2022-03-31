Left Menu

4 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 00:00 IST
4 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Four IPS officers, including Dausa SP Anil Kumar and Dholpur SP Shiv Raj Meena, were transferred in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The transfer orders were issued by the department of personnel of the state government hours after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials to remove the Dausa and Dholpur SPs.

Kumar was removed after a doctor committed suicide in Dausa, complaining of harassment after police booked her for murder in connection with the death of a pregnant woman at her clinic.

Meena was removed as Dholpur SP after Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga and six others allegedly assaulted officials of the electricity department.

Kumar will now be the SP -Civil Rights and Anti Human Trafficking and Meena will be SP -CID (Human Rights).

Rajkumar Gupta, who was SP-SSB, was transferred to Dausa as SP while Narayan Togas, DCP Crime Jaipur, was made the new SP of Dholpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
3
FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Shanghai reports total 5,982 new local COVID cases for March 29 and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022