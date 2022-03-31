Left Menu

Tunisia orders an investigation against members of parliament -local media

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 31-03-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 00:06 IST
Tunisia orders an investigation against members of parliament -local media
The Tunisian justice minister asked the attorney general to open a judicial investigation against members of a suspended parliament on charges of "conspiring against state security" after they held an online full session on Wednesday, local media said.

Tunisian parliamentarians voted on Wednesday to repeal presidential decrees suspending their chamber and giving Kais Saied near total power, openly defying him in an online session, although he dismissed their meeting as illegal. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

