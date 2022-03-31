Meghalaya govt releases Rs 53 cr for ASHA workers
The Meghalaya government has released Rs 53 crore in 2021-2022 for paying ASHA workers, thus clearing backlogs due till March 2021, an official release here stated.
The government said that it was highest-ever amount that has been released at one go under the National Health Mission (NHM).
''Due to lack of release of funds in 2018-2019 financial year, NHM Meghalaya could not make regular payments to the ASHA workers,'' the statement said.
The state government has sanctioned funds under Meghalaya ASHA Benefit Scheme (MABS) for clearing backlogs up to March 2021, it said.
''The sanction letter has been forwarded to deputy commissioners of all the districts with copies sent to the district medical and health officers for their information and necessary action,” it said.
With support from NHM, the Meghalaya government has also introduced a mobile application for facilitating payments to the ASHA workers, the statement noted.
“The application has been developed to ease the payment process and ensure timely disbursement of the same,'' it added.
