Man dies after being hit by speeding SUV in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 00:17 IST
A 39-year-old man died on Wednesday morning after he was hit by a speeding SUV in central Delhi, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Girdhari, a mason, they said.

The accused has been identified as Arun (27), a resident of Krishan Ganj, Karol Bagh. He has been arrested, they said.

A video of the accident, which took place in Janpath area, went viral on social media. In the video, a red SUV is seen hitting Girdhari while he is crossing the road.

Information about the accident at 15, Janpath was received at Parliament Street police station around 8 am, a senior police officer said.

Girdhari was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Parliament Street police station, she said.

The accused was driving a rental Thar. He was alone in the SUV at the time of the incident, the police said.

In a tweet, the Delhi Police said, ''In a hit-and-run case on Janpath Road today morning, an FIR has been registered at PS Parliament Street against a butler of an NRI living at a New Delhi hotel even as the victim was declared brought dead at the hospital. Accused nabbed and booked.'' PTI NIT NIT DIV DIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

