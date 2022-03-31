Left Menu

Dehi Police busts Jharkhand-based online fraud racket, 3 held

The Delhi Police has busted a Jharkhand-based online fraud racket and apprehended three people, including a juvenile, officials said on Wednesday. On February 14, a complaint was received from Reema Singhal alleging that she received a message asking her to update the KYC details of her bank account, failing which it will be blocked, a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police has busted a Jharkhand-based online fraud racket and apprehended three people, including a juvenile, officials said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar Chohan (19) and Bishal Kumar Noniya (20), both residents of Dhanbad in Jharkhand, the police officials said. On February 14, a complaint was received from Reema Singhal alleging that she received a message asking her to update the KYC details of her bank account, failing which it will be blocked, a senior police officer said. After receiving the same message several times, she called on a number that was mentioned in it to enquire about her bank account. She was cheated and a sum of Rs 10,00,000 debited from her account, the officer added.

The bank statement of the complainant revealed that the money was transferred in three instalments of Rs 4,90,000, Rs 3,10,000 and Rs 2,00,000 into as many accounts, police said.

The amount was later transferred into several other bank accounts in smaller sums and withdrawn through ATMs in different areas of Dhanbad, they said.

During the investigation, police zeroed in on a juvenile and apprehended him from Dhanbad. On his instance, Chohan and Noniya were arrested, the officer said.

Chohan stated that he used to provide bank accounts for transferring the stolen amount. He along with his associates used to withdraw the money from various ATMs and hand it over to the kingpin of the racket, the police said.

Efforts are being made to nab the others involved in this racket, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

