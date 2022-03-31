Ukraine's Zelenskiy says talks with Russia are continuing, no concrete results
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 02:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 02:42 IST
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are continuing "but for the moment there are just words, nothing concrete", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a televised address on Wednesday.
Zelenskiy also said Ukrainian forces were preparing for new attacks by Russia in the Donbas area.
