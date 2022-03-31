Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says talks with Russia are continuing, no concrete results

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are continuing "but for the moment there are just words, nothing concrete", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a televised address on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy also said Ukrainian forces were preparing for new attacks by Russia in the Donbas area.

