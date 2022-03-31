Belarus will allow companies to export potash fertiliser -Tass
Belarus will allow companies to export potash fertiliser in response to Western sanctions, Tass news agency said on Wednesday, citing a government decision. It did not give details.
State-owned Belaruskali is one of the world's largest producers of potash.
