Russia and Ukraine will resume talks online on April 1 -Ukrainian negotiator
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 03:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 03:50 IST
Russia and Ukraine will resume their peace talks online on April 1, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday after the latest round of negotiations had ended in Turkey.
Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said in an online post that Ukraine had proposed the countries' two leaders should meet, but Russia responded by saying more work needed to be done on a draft treaty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
