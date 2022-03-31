Left Menu

Resolution introduced in US Congress to designate April 14 of as National Sikh Day

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2022 03:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 03:51 IST
More than a dozen lawmakers including Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, have introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to designate April 14 of each year as National Sikh Day.

Observing that the Sikh community, which began immigrating into the United States over 100 years ago, has played an important role in developing the United States; the resolution supports the designation of ‘‘National Sikh Day’’ to honor and celebrate the important role played by the Sikh community in strengthening and inspiring the people of the United States.

Sponsored by Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, the resolution introduced in the House on March 28 was co-sponsored by over a dozen lawmakers: Karen Bass, Paul Tonko, Brian K Fitzpatrick, Daniel Meuser, Eric Swalwell, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Donald Norcross, Andy Kim, John Garamendi, Richard E Neal, Brendan F Boyle and David G Valadao.

Both John Garamendi and David Valadao are Co-Chairs of the Sikh Caucus.

The resolution was welcomed by Sikh caucus committee, Sikh co-ordination committee and American Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (AGPC).

