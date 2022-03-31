Resolution introduced in US Congress to designate April 14 of as National Sikh Day
- Country:
- United States
More than a dozen lawmakers including Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, have introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to designate April 14 of each year as National Sikh Day.
Observing that the Sikh community, which began immigrating into the United States over 100 years ago, has played an important role in developing the United States; the resolution supports the designation of ‘‘National Sikh Day’’ to honor and celebrate the important role played by the Sikh community in strengthening and inspiring the people of the United States.
Sponsored by Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, the resolution introduced in the House on March 28 was co-sponsored by over a dozen lawmakers: Karen Bass, Paul Tonko, Brian K Fitzpatrick, Daniel Meuser, Eric Swalwell, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Donald Norcross, Andy Kim, John Garamendi, Richard E Neal, Brendan F Boyle and David G Valadao.
Both John Garamendi and David Valadao are Co-Chairs of the Sikh Caucus.
The resolution was welcomed by Sikh caucus committee, Sikh co-ordination committee and American Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (AGPC).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AGPC
- Raja Krishnamoorthi
- Eric Swalwell
- House of Representatives
- Andy Kim
- Sikh
- John Garamendi
- David G Valadao
- Brian K Fitzpatrick
- Mary Gay Scanlon
- ‘National Sikh Day
- David Valadao
- Donald Norcross
- Richard E Neal
- United States
- Paul Tonko
- Brendan F Boyle
- Karen Bass
- House
- American Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee
ALSO READ
Soccer-Long way back for Man United who reached new nadir in defeat by Atletico
UEFA Champions League: Atletico win at Old Trafford to knock Manchester United out
U.S. defense secretary: 'We remain united in our support of Ukraine'
I-League: Rajasthan United, Indian Arrows play out stalemate
Biden to grant temporary deportation relief to Afghans in the United States