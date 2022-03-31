Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Australian journalist Cheng Lei faces trial in Beijing court

Australian journalist Cheng Lei was due to face trial in a Beijing court on Thursday on state secrets charges after more than 19 months in detention. Cheng, who was a television anchor for Chinese state broadcaster CGTN before being detained in August 2020, was formally arrested a year ago on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas.

U.S. looking at options for more sanctions on Russia over Ukraine -White House

The United States is looking at options to expand sanctions to impose on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and will have more to say about it in the coming days, White House spokesperson Kate Bedingfield said on Wednesday. Speaking at the daily White House briefing, Bedingfield said President Joe Biden is continuing to look at options to expand sanctions and will have more information in coming days. Biden has imposed a wide variety of economic penalties aimed at punishing Russia.

EU readying new Russia sanctions, may retaliate over rouble payments for gas - sources

The European Commission is readying new sanctions against the Kremlin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, EU sources told Reuters on Wednesday, with the magnitude of the new measures depending on Moscow's stance on gas payments in roubles. Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said he wants "unfriendly" countries, including EU states, to pay their gas bills in roubles, a request rejected by Western nations.

Biden offers condolences to Israel's Bennett after attacks

U.S. President Joe Biden offered condolences on Wednesday in a call with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a day after a Palestinian gunman killed five people in a Tel Aviv suburb, the latest in a string of fatal attacks, the White House said. "Biden ... express(ed) his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks that have killed 11 people in three Israeli cities," the White House said in a statement.

Britain's GCHQ spy chief says Russian soldiers refused to carry out orders in Ukraine

The head of Britain's GCHQ spy service said on Wednesday that new intelligence showed some Russian soldiers in Ukraine had refused to carry out orders, sabotaged their own equipment and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced millions and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States.

Sanctioned or not, Russians abroad find their money is 'toxic'

Yevgeny Chichvarkin, a telecoms tycoon who fled Russia in 2008 and became a high-profile London restaurateur, has long been a vocal supporter of Ukraine. Together with partner Tatiana Fokina, the multimillionaire says he has sent four truckloads of medical and protective equipment to Poland to help Ukrainians since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

Russia bombards Kyiv outskirts, regroups for offensive in east Ukraine

Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of Kyiv and a besieged city in northern Ukraine on Wednesday after promising to reduce attacks there in what the West dismissed as a ploy by Moscow to stem its heavy losses and regroup for other offensives. Nearly five weeks into an invasion in which Russia has failed to capture any major city, the top U.N. human rights official said Moscow had bombed 50 hospitals as well as homes and schools across Ukraine in what may amount to war crimes.

Separatist leader says 140,000 have left Mariupol for Russia or Donetsk

A Russian-backed separatist leader said on Wednesday that 140,000 people had left the Ukrainian city of Mariupol for Russia or the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic since Russian forces began besieging it, the Interfax news agency reported. The port city of Mariupol, which had a prewar population of more than 400,000, is a key target for Russia in its apparent attempt to create a land bridge between the Crimean peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014, and pro-Russian separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

Brazil police say Bolsonaro committed no crime in interference probe

Federal police in Brazil looking into whether President Jair Bolsonaro interfered in police work have cleared him of committing any crime, according to a document sent to the country's Supreme Court on Wednesday. The document also exempted from criminal liability former Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who accused the president of meddling in the federal police by replacing its director general in April 2020 to protect his sons from investigations.

Several Russian servicemen seek help avoiding Ukraine war - lawyers

Several Russian servicemen are seeking legal help to avoid being sent to fight in the war in Ukraine, two lawyers said, after 12 members of Russia's National Guard were fired for refusing to go. Lawyer Mikhail Benyash said around 200 people had been in contact to ask what they should do in a similar situation.

