Left Menu

Hong Kong leader says British judges' resignations 'politically motivated'

The resignations of two senior British judges were politically motivated, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday, adding that she was confident all levels of the judiciary in the Asian financial hub would be free from political interference. The judges resigned from Hong Kong's highest court on Wednesday because of a sweeping national security law imposed by China that cracks down on dissent in the former British colony.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 31-03-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 09:36 IST
Hong Kong leader says British judges' resignations 'politically motivated'
Carrie Lam Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • China

The resignations of two senior British judges were politically motivated, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday, adding that she was confident all levels of the judiciary in the Asian financial hub would be free from political interference.

The judges resigned from Hong Kong's highest court on Wednesday because of a sweeping national security law imposed by China that cracks down on dissent in the former British colony. "I can only draw the conclusion that there must be a lot of politics behind it," Lam told a daily news briefing.

"I remain very confident that we still have very fine judges in the judiciary, both local and from overseas. Hong Kong will continue to benefit significantly." On Wednesday, Robert Reed, the head of Britain's top judicial body, said he and colleague Patrick Hodge would relinquish with immediate effect their roles as non-permanent judges on the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal (CFA).

Lam said she regretted their decision, adding that foreign judges were much valued to help safeguard judicial independence. Hong Kong's national security law did not prohibit overseas judges from serving and hearing security cases, Lam said.

Britain, which handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997, has said the security law that punishes offences like subversion with up to life imprisonment has been used to curb dissent and freedom. London also calls it a breach of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration that paved the way for the handover.

Many of the city's democratic campaigners have been arrested, detained or forced into exile, civil society groups shuttered and liberal media outlets forced to close in a security crackdown following the June 2020 law. Lam said the law was "necessary" and brought stability to Hong Kong, rocked by months of sometimes violent anti-government street protests in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022