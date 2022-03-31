Most kiwi families to receive cost of living package

April 1 marks the beginning of a cost of living package that will see most families and many other households receive extra support to assist with rising cost.

The usual annual adjustments have been boosted this year by additional increases to Working for Families, main benefit rates, the minimum wage and childcare support income thresholds. Half priced public transport starts from April 1 for three months and over one million New Zealanders will see further increases when the Winter Energy Payment kicks in on May 1.

"The whole world is dealing with inflation as a result of COVID costs, supply chain issues, and the war in Ukraine. Kiwi households are feeling the effects too which is why we've taken swift action that will make a difference for families right now," Jacinda Ardern said.

"There's no silver bullet that will fix the current situation, which is why this Government is being responsive by implementing a range of changes to reduce costs on families who need it most. This includes the recent 25 cents a litre reduction in fuel excise, the introduction of half price public transport for three months, and increases to the Family Tax Credit.

"Just as the Government supported New Zealand families through COVID-19 we will support them again through the economic response. So in addition to increasing financial support for families we are also committed to getting to the source of the problem, including the lack of competition in our supermarkets.

"Tomorrows improvements are on top of help we've already provided to families like 45 million free lunches in schools, free GP visits free for children aged 13 and younger, removing donations at over 90 percent of schools and increasing paid parental leave to 6 months.

"We are committed to responding to the financial challenges New Zealanders face and provide support to those who need it the most to get through these difficult times," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)