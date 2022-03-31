Left Menu

India reports 1,225 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, active caseload at 14,307

India reported 1,225 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 10:59 IST
India reports 1,225 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, active caseload at 14,307
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
India reported 1,225 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday. With the new cases, the active caseload stands at 14,307 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Meanwhile, 1,594 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,24,89,004. The current recovery rate is at 98.76 per cent. With 6,07,987 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate is at 0.20 per cent. As many as 78.91 crore COVID tests have been conducted in the country so far.

India's COVID vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.06 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am today. The COVID vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 1.60 crore adolescents have been administered the first dose of COVID vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

