Iran criticises new U.S. sanctions as proof of Washington's 'maximum pressure'
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 11:01 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
New U.S. sanctions are proof that Washington is taking every opportunity to apply pressure on the Iranian people, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the United States applied sanctions on a procurement agent in Iran and his companies for their role in supporting Tehran's ballistic missile programme.
"This move is another sign of the U.S. government's malice towards the Iranian people, as it continues the failed policy of maximum pressure against Iran," he said.
