Convoy of buses trying to reach trapped civilians in Mariupol , Ukraine says
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 31-03-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 11:50 IST
A convoy of Ukrainian buses set out for the southern port city of Mariupol on Thursday to try to reach trapped civilians, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
She said the International Committee of the Red Cross had confirmed that Russia had agreed to open a humanitarian corridor to the besieged city where tens of thousands of civilians remain after weeks of Russian bombardment.
(Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
