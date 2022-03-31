Left Menu

Israeli forces on West Bank raid kill two Palestinians during clashes - health ministry

Israeli forces killed at least two Palestinians on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in clashes that erupted during a raid in the occupied West Bank that followed deadly Arab attacks in Israel.

Reuters | Ramallah | Updated: 31-03-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 12:27 IST
Israeli forces on West Bank raid kill two Palestinians during clashes - health ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • West Bank and Gaza

Israeli forces killed at least two Palestinians on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in clashes that erupted during a raid in the occupied West Bank that followed deadly Arab attacks in Israel. The Israeli military said its forces and border police entered the refugee camp in the city of Jenin to "apprehend terrorist suspects".

"During the operation, terrorists opened fire at our forces. Israeli troops returned fire that struck the gunmen. An Israeli soldier was slightly wounded," the military said in a statement. The Palestinian health ministry said two Palestinians, aged 17 and 23, were killed in the clashes.

In a suspected Palestinian attack on Thursday, an Israeli man was stabbed in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc in the West Bank, Israel's national ambulance service said. It said he suffered moderate wounds. On Tuesday, a Palestinian gunman from the Jenin area killed five people in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak before he was shot dead by police. The incident raised the death toll from Arab attacks in Israel over the past week to 11.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke late on Wednesday with U.S. President Joe Biden, who the U.S. Embassy said "expressed his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks". Bennett has announced a series of measures to counter what he has described as a new wave of attacks, saying more police would be put on the streets and security in areas bordering the West Bank would be beefed up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022